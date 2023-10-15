Eyedress and Mac DeMarco Share “My Simple Jeep” Single and Video

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 15th, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Singer-songwriters Eyedress and Mac DeMarco have collaborated on a new single titled “My Simple Jeep.”

Eyedress is a Filipino singer-songwriter and rapper. His recent hits include but are not limited to “Jealous,” “Can I See You Tonight?,“ and “Nature Trips.” He excels in the genres of Alternative and Indie. He is also proficient in using Guitar, bass, synthesizers, and drums.

Mac DeMarco is a Canadian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer. He is also known for his role in the music group Walker TV. Like Eyedress, the artist excels in the genres of Alternative and Indie.

The single “My Simple Jeep.” is calming and makes you think of the simpler times just with a bit of imagination and creativity. In true fashion, both artists, Eyedress and Mac DeMarco.

According to a press release,” The release of “My Simple Jeep” is accompanied by its music video, directed by Sandy Kim, which sees Eyedress and Mac transported to an imaginative world constructed of cardboard and papier-mâché.” The music video’s visuals provide an excellent feel for the song for first-time listeners.”