In This Moment Announce Fall 2025 ‘Black Mass’ U.S. Tour Dates With Dayseeker, The Funeral Portrait & DED

Today, American rock band In This Moment has announced the 2025 Black Mass Tour featuring special guests Dayseeker, The Funeral Portrait, and DED. The 23-city tour kicks off on Thursday, September 18, at 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown, PA before making stops across the U.S. in Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since coming to life in 2005, In This Moment has presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink being joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel and drummer Kent Diimmel. As millions convened upon the group’s otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, the band has quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful groups of the 21st century.

Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, In The Moment has performed in arenas everywhere alongside Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Lollapalooza to Sonic Temple. Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled Mother, with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko. Whereas Ritual hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, Mother breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell that is commenced on the first single “The In-Between.”

Black Mass Tour Dates

9/18 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena

9/20 – Johnson City, TN – Freedom Hall Civic Center#

9/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

9/23 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom^

9/24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

9/25 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

9/27 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

9/28 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel^

10/1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/2 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

10/3 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/4 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/7 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

10/8 – Spokane, WA – The Podium

10/10 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

10/11 – Casper, WY – Casper Events Center

10/12 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

10/14 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

10/16 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall^

10/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

10/21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

10/23 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Events Center

10/24 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Events Center

^without Dayseeker

#without The Funeral Portrait