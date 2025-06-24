GWAR Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates Featuring Helmet, The Dwarves & Blood Vulture

Today, legendary shock rockers GWAR have announced The Return of Gor Gor Tour, which is a devastating North American headline campaign kicking off on October 18m in Salt Lake City with support from Helmet, The Dwarves and Blood Vulture. The tour celebrates GWAR’s 40th anniversary and the return of their long-lost, crack-addicted Dinosaur, Gor Gor. The tour also supports your Lords and Masters’ forthcoming multimedia release, The Return of Gor Gor, out on July 25 through Pit Records/Z2 Comics.
While talking about the upcoming tour, Blothar says: “Gor Gor demands sacrifice! The Tyrant Teen is all grown up and he wants love! Don’t look him in the eye!! The beast demands a bride! Come in your bridal finery. An ocean of chiffon to satisfy the bloodlust of the great lizard!” For tickets and more information, click here.
The Return of Gor Gor Tour Dates
10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex
10/20 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
10/23 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
10/24 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
10/25 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
10/26 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom
10/27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
10/29 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
10/30 – Penticton, BC – Penticton Trade & Convention Centre
10/31 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
11/1 – Edmonton, AB – Fan Park @ Ice District
11/3 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
11/5 – Denver, CO – Summit
11/6 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
11/8 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
11/9 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
11/11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
11/12 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall
11/13 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
11/15 – Orlando, FL – Warped Tour*
11/16 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
11/18 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall
11/19 – Worcester, MA – Palladium
11/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
11/21 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
11/22 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
*Festival appearance
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford