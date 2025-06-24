GWAR Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates Featuring Helmet, The Dwarves & Blood Vulture

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2025 - 12:29 PM

Today, legendary shock rockers GWAR have announced The Return of Gor Gor Tour, which is a devastating North American headline campaign kicking off on October 18m in Salt Lake City with support from Helmet, The Dwarves and Blood Vulture. The tour celebrates GWAR’s 40th anniversary and the return of their long-lost, crack-addicted Dinosaur, Gor Gor. The tour also supports your Lords and Masters’ forthcoming multimedia release, The Return of Gor Gor, out on July 25 through Pit Records/Z2 Comics.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Blothar says: “Gor Gor demands sacrifice! The Tyrant Teen is all grown up and he wants love! Don’t look him in the eye!! The beast demands a bride! Come in your bridal finery. An ocean of chiffon to satisfy the bloodlust of the great lizard!” For tickets and more information, click here.

The Return of Gor Gor Tour Dates

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex

10/20 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

10/23 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/24 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

10/25 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

10/26 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom

10/27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

10/29 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

10/30 – Penticton, BC – Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

10/31 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

11/1 – Edmonton, AB – Fan Park @ Ice District

11/3 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

11/5 – Denver, CO – Summit

11/6 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

11/8 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

11/9 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

11/11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

11/12 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

11/13 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

11/15 – Orlando, FL – Warped Tour*

11/16 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

11/18 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

11/19 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

11/21 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

11/22 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

*Festival appearance

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford