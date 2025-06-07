GWAR Shares New Animated Video For “The Great Circus Train Disaster”

Home News Trent Tournour June 7th, 2025 - 9:32 PM

Shock Rock legends GWAR are celebrating their 40th anniversary in style with a raunchy new single and a fully animated music video to accompany it. The video is colorful and psychedelic and brings some of the hilarious, stomach-churning and absurd imagery in the lyrics to screen.

The song details a host of kooky characters in a surreal circus sideshow alongside muscular guitar riffs and a killer solo towards the end of the track. The video mostly follows the lyricism, actualizing some of the more surreal imagery in a distinctly cartoony style reminiscent of an early [adult swim] show or a particularly trippy episode of Ren and Stimpy.

This song and accompanying video are in service of GWAR’s new ‘multimedia release’ The Return of Gor Gor which is set to release July 25th. The project will include three original tracks produced by Kurt Ballou (the mastermind behind Converge and Orchid’s production) and will be packaged alongside a 32 page comic detailing the exploits of ‘Gor-Gor the Dragon’

Guitarist Grodius Maximus hyped up this new release in GWAR’s typical tongue-in-cheek fashion, saying “The song just kinda came to us one day while we were all hanging out injecting ketamine and crushed-up insects into our dick holes. We were f****d up for days as we experienced hallucinations of charred clown bodies, lobster people impaled on stalagmites, and the unholy image of our pet baby dinosaur being whored out as sexual meat to a greasy mass of scabies encrusted republicans and greased up catholic priests. When we came to, the song was fully formed. All we had to do was hit record and BOOM…’The Great Circus Train Disaster’ was born..”

This press statement is only half as zany and off-the-wall as the track itself and provides an insight into exactly what the band is doing to celebrate their 40th anniversary. If you’re interested in partaking in some of this madness you can catch GWAR as they tour the country this June.

Listen to “The Great Circus Train Disaster” here: