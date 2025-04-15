GWAR Announces New EP & Comic The Return Of Gor Gor For July 2025 Release, Shares New NSFW Video For “Lot Lizard”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2025 - 1:48 PM

Shock rock legends GWAR are back to wreak havoc once again with their new Multimedia Release, The Return of Gor Gor, which is due out on July 25 through Pit Records/Z2 Comics. This multi-format assault on the senses includes brand-new studio recordings, ferocious live performances and an exclusive 32-page comic detailing the epic return of Gor Gor, which is GWAR’s long-lost and three-ton Tyrannosaurus Rex. This release is a collaboration between GWAR and Z2 Comics that ensured fans will get the ultimate immersive experience.

Kicking off the carnage, GWAR has premiered the NSFW video for “Lot Lizard” and while talking about the song, Blothar said: “Lot Lizard’ is a blistering return to GWAR as a punk metal powerhouse with a sense of humor. What could be more charming than a song about a crack-addicted cross-dressing dinosaur prostitute that shreds weiners at truck stop pickle parks? Nuttin honey. That’s what. The song rocks. Listen ya mooks.”

The Return of Gor Gor Tracklist

1. The Great Circus Train Disaster

2. Tyrant King

3. Lot Lizard

4. Crack In The Egg (Live)

5. The Founding Fathers (Live)

6. America Must Be Destroyed (Live)

7. Fishfuck (Live)

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford