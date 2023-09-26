Dustie Waring’s Lawyer Issues Statement Following Guitarist’s Furnace Fest Performance With Between The Buried And Me

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2023 - 1:39 PM

According to loudwire.com, metal band Between the Buried and Me performed their first show with Dustie Waring over this past weekend at Furnace Fest.

The band’s performance marked Waring’s return to the stage months after rape allegations were made against him. The guitarist’s lawyer has issued a new statement upon the musician’s return.

“Mr. Waring has always maintained his innocence regarding the false allegations against him. He has met those accusations head-on with the truth, and the facts speak for themselves. He has put this unfortunate situation behind him and is thrilled to finally get back to making music.

Back in April an anonymous individual allegedly accused Waring of rape in a post on Reddit. A few days later, Between the Buried and Me allegedly announced that Waring would not be part of their Parallax 2: Future Sequence tour, which took place throughout June and July. Waring then allegedly posted a statement on his social media addressing the allegations and he allegedly denied that he allegedly ever engaged in non-consensual sex.

“I will therefore be taking some time to spend with my family to focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety, which will include sitting out the Parallax II tour. With the exception of this statement, I will be dealing with this matter privately with my bandmates and discussing any future action with my lawyer in order to protect myself and my family.” said Waring.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna