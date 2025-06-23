Wet Leg Shares Balladic New Single & Video “davina mccall”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 23rd, 2025 - 11:43 AM

Today, Wet Leg has revealed the third song from their highly anticipated second album, moisturizer, which is due out on July 11, through Domino. Named for the erstwhile host of the UK’s hit reality game show Big Brother, “davina mccall” is a soft and lovelorn ballad that takes a cheeky premise of Big Brother and Shakira and coats it in a sense of earnestness that is new for Wet Leg. It is a song about pure and unadulterate devotion.

The video for “davina mccall” is directed by Chris Hopewell and it is a charming stop-motion animation where we meet the band as clay figures cruising along in search of a feather-stealing goblin, whilst calling back to the “CPR” video and their recent family portrait.

“Davina mccall” is also a great showcase of the band’s new way of collaborating. Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers began the song and teased it out with Ellis Durand, while Rhian Teasdale wrote the lyrics and melody, which is a process that felt a little like solving a mystery. “Ellis and I were on the edge of our seats being like, ‘We’re gonna get this, we’re completing the puzzle.” says Chambers.

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin