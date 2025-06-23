I Prevail Shares Melodic New Single & Video “Into Hell”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 23rd, 2025 - 9:23 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Rock band I Prevail has just dropped their latest single “Into Hell,” along with an intense and beautifully shot music video. Released via Fearless Records, the song made its debut on SiriusXM Octane and shows a more emotional side of the band.

“Into Hell” blends melodies and emotions seamlessly, offering something darker and more reflective than their recent single “Violent Nature.” Vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe delivers one of his most vulnerable performances yet, with clean harmonies that carry a deep sense of pain and loyalty. “This song is about being there for someone through their lowest moments,” Vanlerberghe says. “Loving them through it all, the way they’ve done for you.”

The video matches the tone of the song perfectly. It follows a person moving through a surreal forest landscape, symbolizing what it feels like to walk with someone through their personal struggles. The visuals are gripping and dramatic without overshadowing the emotion behind the song. There are shots of small animals in the forest, a woman in a red dress and an individual with a bloody face.

With “Into Hell,” I Prevail continue to push their sound forward, staying true to their roots while opening up new space for melody and storytelling. It’s a strong step in a new direction, and fans seem ready to follow.

The band kicks off their Summer of Loud tour tomorrow, June 21, in West Palm Beach, with stops across the U.S. and Canada through July. Tickets and info can be found on the bands website.