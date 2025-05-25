I Prevail Unveil Dynamic New Single & Video “Violent Nature”

Home News Lea Tran May 25th, 2025 - 9:16 PM

I Prevail’s new single, “Violent Nature”, is released alongside an electric music video. The song is very aggressive both instrumentally and vocally, which is the heavy metal sound that I Prevail is known for. The music video showcases a science fiction landscape with intertwined clips of a storyline and the band performing.

The setting for the music video resembles an abandoned electric field or plant with electricity sparking in the back as the band is playing. The storyline that is shown throughout the video is of a cyborg or robot tracking down evil entities. The violence and darkness of the video represent the harsh themes that are portrayed in the song. There are a lot of spinning shots and interesting camera angles that give motion and energy to the video.

Frontman Eric Vanlerberghe said in a press release that the song was “aggressive, fast, and heavy. All packed into 2 minutes and 10 seconds. Turn it up and put your head through the fucking wall.”

I Prevail has been producing music in the metal genre since 2013. In those years, they’ve made six studio albums and recently ended their North America 2024 tour. The release of “Violent Nature” marks the start of a new era in their music careers.

“Violent Nature” is available on all platforms and the music video can be seen on I Prevail’s YouTube.

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi