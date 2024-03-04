I Prevail & Halestorm Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2024 - 5:58 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

I Prevail and Halestorm announced they will be embarking on a massive co-headline tour this summer that isproduced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 9 in Raleigh and runs through August 17 in Las Vegas. Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King will serve as support, which makes this a powerhouse package that will be remembered as one of summer’s best lineups. Various pre sales start on March 5, while the general on sale is set for Friday, March 8 at 10am local time. For tickets and more information click here or here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, I Prevail‘s Eric Vanlerberghe said: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Halestorm this summer. Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we’ve ever done.”

Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale adds: “Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail. This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we’ve done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!”

Halestorm have partnered with mental health organization Sound Mind Live to engage fans to pledge support that will provide free to the community mental health programming across the country for fans and the broader community.

I Prevail and Halestorm Tour Dates

7/9 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/11 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

7/13 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/15 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion

7/16 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

7/18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

7/21 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/23 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/24 — Scranton, PA — Pavilion Montage Mountain

7/26 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

7/27 — York, PA — York Fair^

7/30 — Mansfield, OH — Inkcarceration*

7/31 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/1 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/3 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

8/4 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

8/7 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/8 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

8/10 — Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

8/11 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/13 — Denver, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*^

8/14 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

8/16 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theater

8/17 — Las Vegas, NV — Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

*Festival

^Non-Live Nation Date