Blonde Redhead Shares New Rendition Of “Rest Of Her Life (Choir Version)”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 23rd, 2025 - 1:16 PM

Blonde Redhead is the legendary trio of Kazu Makino and twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace. Today, the group has released the new single, “Rest Of Her Life (Choir Version)” from The Shadow of the Guest, which is their reimagining of 2023’s Sit Down For Dinner that is available for physical pre-order and out digitally on June 27, through section1.

As on lead single “Before (Choir Version),” “Rest Of Her Life (Choir version)” enlists the Brooklyn Youth Chorus” to re-work the poignant Sit Down For Dinner standout, “Rest of Her Life’ into something dreamy and slightly uncanny. Also, The Shadow of the Guest includes a mariachi-inspired rendition of the Rick and Morty-featured internet hit “For The Damaged Coda” and a series of ambient ASMR reworks. It is a surreal companion piece to Sit Down for Dinner exploring themes of innocence, nostalgia and sonic curiosity.

While talking about the ditty, Kazu says: “I wrote this song for my horse, Harry, two days after he left for the other realm. It has been an extended season of loss for me, and the world but the Brooklyn Youth Chorus naturally inject life, hopes and strength back to the song and I am grateful for that. Before we started, I had an image of how it should sound, but when I heard them sing I realized it was impossible to ask that from a group of youth, so I hopped on their boat. I felt as if they pulled me out of the mud.”