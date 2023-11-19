Blonde Redhead Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share Thrilling New Reworked Single “More Coda”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 19th, 2023 - 7:05 PM

Rock band Blonde Redhead has announced its Winter 2024 tour dates. Tour dates are listed below. The band has also shared its newly reworked single, “More Coda.”

Blonde Redhead’s origins can be traced back to New York City in 1993. They thrive in the alternative rock genre. They are composed of the talents of Kazu Makino and twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace.

The single is a pretty cinematic song., that makes the listener feel uplifted and hopeful.

According to a press release, “‘More Coda’ is a slightly different version of our song ‘For The Damaged Coda,’” founding member Kazu Makino states. “We recorded it in our homes in NYC and Brooklyn for an episode of Rick & Morty. Our dear friend Jamshied arranged the song for horns and strings, and played piano on it. We ramped up the drama and thrill to match the exhilaration of the scene.”

Blonde Redhead Tour Dates (NEW IN BOLD)

Tue. Nov. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust – A New York Evening With Blonde Redhead

presented by The Grammy Museum

Mon. Nov. 20 – Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine ^

Tue. Nov. 21 – Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma

Thu. Nov. 23 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9 ^

Fri. Nov. 24 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln ^ – SOLD OUT

Sat. Nov. 25 – Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli ^

Mon. Nov. 27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef ^

Tue. Nov. 28 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^ – SOLD OUT

Wed. Nov. 29 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux ^

Fri. Dec. 1 – Rennes, FR @ Antipode ^ – SOLD OUT

Sat. Dec. 2 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene ^

Sun. Dec. 3 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini ^

Tue. Dec. 5 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique) ^ – SOLD OUT

Wed. Dec. 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

Thu. Dec. 7 – Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver ^

Sat. Dec. 9 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #

Sun. Dec. 10 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla #

Tue. Dec. 12 – London, UK @ Village Underground # – SOLD OUT

Tue. Feb 20, 2024 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Wed. Feb. 21, 2024 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Thu. Feb. 22, 2024 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri. Feb. 23, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ Winterland Festival

Sat. Feb. 24, 2024 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Mon. Feb. 26, 2024 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Tue. Feb. 27, 2024 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Thu. Feb. 29, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Fri. Mar. 1, 2024 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy

Sat. Mar. 2, 2024 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre