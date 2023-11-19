Blonde Redhead Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share Thrilling New Reworked Single “More Coda”

Rock band Blonde Redhead has announced its Winter 2024 tour dates. Tour dates are listed below. The band has also shared its newly reworked single, “More Coda.”
Blonde Redhead’s origins can be traced back to New York City in 1993. They thrive in the alternative rock genre. They are composed of the talents of Kazu Makino and twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace.
The single is a pretty cinematic song., that makes the listener feel uplifted and hopeful.
According to a press release, “‘More Coda’ is a slightly different version of our song ‘For The Damaged Coda,’” founding member Kazu Makino states. “We recorded it in our homes in NYC and Brooklyn for an episode of Rick & Morty. Our dear friend Jamshied arranged the song for horns and strings, and played piano on it. We ramped up the drama and thrill to match the exhilaration of the scene.”
Blonde Redhead Tour Dates (NEW IN BOLD)
Tue. Nov. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust – A New York Evening With Blonde Redhead
presented by The Grammy Museum
Mon. Nov. 20 – Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine ^
Tue. Nov. 21 – Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma
Thu. Nov. 23 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9 ^
Fri. Nov. 24 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln ^ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Nov. 25 – Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli ^
Mon. Nov. 27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef ^
Tue. Nov. 28 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^ – SOLD OUT
Wed. Nov. 29 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux ^
Fri. Dec. 1 – Rennes, FR @ Antipode ^ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Dec. 2 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene ^
Sun. Dec. 3 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini ^
Tue. Dec. 5 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique) ^ – SOLD OUT
Wed. Dec. 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^
Thu. Dec. 7 – Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver ^
Sat. Dec. 9 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #
Sun. Dec. 10 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla #
Tue. Dec. 12 – London, UK @ Village Underground # – SOLD OUT
Tue. Feb 20, 2024 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Wed. Feb. 21, 2024 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
Thu. Feb. 22, 2024 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Fri. Feb. 23, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ Winterland Festival
Sat. Feb. 24, 2024 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Mon. Feb. 26, 2024 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Tue. Feb. 27, 2024 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Thu. Feb. 29, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
Fri. Mar. 1, 2024 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy
Sat. Mar. 2, 2024 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre