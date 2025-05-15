Blonde Redhead Announce New Album The Shadow Of The Guest: A Reimagining Of Sit Down For Dinner For June 2025 Release

Today, Blonde Redhead has announced their album, The Shadow Of The Guest, will be out digitally on June 27, through section1. The upcoming album is a dreamy and slightly uncanny reimagining of the band‘s critically acclaimed 2023 album, Sit Down for Dinner.

Enlisting the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, the record offers newly expanded versions of multiple songs, including today’s single, “Before (Choir Version),” which is a mariachi-inspired rendition of the Rick and Morty-featured internet hit “For The Damaged Coda” and a series of ambient ASMR reworks. The Shadow Of The Guest is a surreal companion piece to Sit Down for Dinner by exploring themes of innocence, nostalgia and sonic curiosity.

“The album started as a soundtrack that I produced for my closest buddy Isabel Marant’s fashion show,” Kazu Makino explains. “I often play her my early demos and things that I am making and I told her I want to make ASMR using parts and fragments of our songs. It was such a great musical exercise for me. She came with me to the studio in Paris, wrote phrases in French and we had a good laugh at my pronunciation. This is an important release for us. They are not just a rendition of the latest but a long time dream that finally came true.”

The Shadow Of The Guest Track List

1. Rest of Her Life (Choir Version)

2. Before (Choir Version)

3. Via Savona (Choir Version)

4. Coda (Choir Version)

5. Kiss Her Before The Snow Melts (ASMR)

6. Good Morning Sunshine (ASMR)

7. Good Night Til Tomorrow (ASMR)

8. Oda a Coda