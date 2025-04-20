Blonde Redhead Presents Palestine Flag Onstage During Coachella Weekend Two

Home News Juliet Paiz April 20th, 2025 - 10:43 PM

According to a post by Grimy Goods on Instagram, Blonde Redhead made a quiet but powerful move during their Coachella Weekend Two set by holding up a Palestine flag onstage. Toward the show’s end, the band stood together with the flag raised high, without saying anything, just letting the moment land on its own. It was caught on video and shared on Instagram, where it’s quickly making the rounds.

The crowd cheered as the band held the flag, and even though no words were spoken, the message felt loud. It wasn’t dramatic or over the top just a calm and clear sign of support.

Blonde Redhead hasn’t made an official comment about the gesture yet, but it’s clear they chose to use their moment onstage to stand for something they care about. In a festival as big as Coachella, even a small action like this doesn’t go unnoticed.

It was a thoughtful and emotional end to their set. It is a reminder that music can be more than sound. Sometimes it’s also about what artists decide to stand for, even when they don’t say a word.

In September 2023, Blonde Redhead released their first album in nine years, titled “Sit Down for Dinner.” It is stated that “The way Blonde Redhead writes is reminiscent of a stream of consciousness or a diary.” That same month, they also shared two new singles, “Sit Down for Dinner Pt’s I and II,” along with a short film.