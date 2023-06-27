Blonde Redhead Bring Clarity to New Single “Snowman”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2023 - 4:01 PM

The rock trio Blonde Redhead have announced their album Sit Down for Dinner will be released on September 29 on section1 and in light of the celebration, the band have shared their single “Snowman.”

The vocal layers on Blonde Redhead‘s latest song were inspired by the Swingle Singers’s capella renditions of Bach. The groove and chord progression of the song is by band member Amedeo Pace who got inspired by the attitude and breeziness of Brazilian experimental music.

The musician wrote “Snowman” while on a bus in the Monte Rosa mountains and battling motion sickness. ”

I got inspired to write a song that only had two chords and a melody that would live and float between them. ‘Snowman’ is about how it can be a blessing or a curse to be invisible and undetectable, and how it’s something we all feel and desire at times.”