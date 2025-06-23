Basilica SoundScape Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Deafheaven, Fcukers, Ho99o9 & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 23rd, 2025 - 1:07 PM

Basilica Hudson’s signature music festival presented in collaboration with The Creative Independent is proud to present a weekend of art and music in a beautifully reclaimed and post-industrial setting right at the Hudson River’s epic waterfront by presenting some of the world’s most exciting and boundary-pushing performers with a special emphasis on ecstatic noise, poets and the written word. Deafheaven, Fcukers, Ho99o9, Billy Woods, Soul Blind, Vines, Sloppy Jane, Tiny Vipers, Lucky Break and other acts will be performing at the event.

Curated by Melissa Auf der Maur, Brandon Stosuy and Tony Stone, along with guest curation from David Castillo of St. Vitus and writer Jenn Pelly, 2025 marks Basilica Hudson’s 15 year anniversary and marks the 10th iteration of Basilica SoundScape. A decade in and Basilica SoundScape continues to look for ways to bring together various kinds of dark, heavy, surprising sounds from different corners of your record collections. For tickets and more information, click here.

Founded in 2010 by musician Melissa Auf der Maur and filmmaker Tony Stone, Basilica Hudson is housed in a reclaimed and solar-powered 1880s industrial factory on the riverfront of Hudson, NY. The organization welcomes over 20,000 visitors each season to genre-pushing music festivals, large scale marketplace events, regular film screenings, an artist in residency program, public installations and other community gatherings. The majority of its programs are free or sliding scale.

Through its programs, Basilica Hudson supports the creation, production and presentation of independent arts and culture and strives to forge experiences that aspire to the scale, grit and beauty of its surroundings. It draws inspiration for its mission and programming from the City of Hudson’s epic history, as well as the region’s artistic legacy and environmental advocacy.

Launched in September 2016, The Creative Independent is a growing resource of emotional and practical guidance for creative people. Led by Co-founder and Editor in Chief Brandon Stosuy, TCI’s goal is to educate, inspire and grow the community of people who create or dream of creating through discussions with working artists leading creative, independent lives.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva