Ho99o9 Surprise Drops New Mixtape “Territory: Turf Talk, Vol II”, Shares New Video “Stunt Double”

Ho99o9 has dropped a new mixtape titled “Territory: Turf Talk, Vol II.” They have also released a new video called “Stunt Double.” The tracklist for the mixtape is listed below.

Ho99o9 (pronounced as Horror) is a hip-hop group. They were founded by artists theOGM and Yeti Bones in 2011 in their home state of New Jersey. Though the group is categorized as hip-hop, they thrive in the hip-hop alternate and independent scene.

Their new video, “Stunt Double,” will allow their fans to connect to their new single more intricately. To understand what the group’s message was when this single was made.

According to a press release,” Following in the tradition of the inaugural 2021 Turf Tak Vol 1 release that featured the likes of Pussy Riot, Pink Siifu among others this new collection once again shines a light on the vast creative diversity of Ho99o9’s musical universe. The band head out for a EU tour next week in support of Carpenter Brut & Perturbator. Tickets and dates can be found here.”

Ho99o9 Presents Territory: Turf Talk, Vol II.

Intro

New Jersey Drive (Ho99o9)

Tread Lightly (Gnar & theOGM)

Buckets (ZelooperZ & Ho99o9)

Opp Slider 16 (N8NOFACE & Yeti Bones)

Out The Sky (DUCKWRTH & Ho99o9)

Stunt Double (RiTchie & Ho99o9)

Compass/SeaMurda (Armand Hammer & theOGM)

Masta Percy (Morther Lurk & TheOGM)

In These Streets (EYEDRESS, TheOGM & GNAR)

Get BACK! (Ho99o9, RUGIRUGZ, Verset Zero)

Drop Step Ja Morant (Ho99o9 Prod By JPEGMAFIA)

Monster Zero (Ho99o9, N8NOFACE & Lojii)

Such As Life (theOGM, Hoddy The Young Jedi & Elete)

Lil Momma (HEALTH & HD)

Hit It From The Bacc (ZelooperZ, TheOGM & Elete)

Molotov (Horror & Wargasm (UK)