Chelsea Wolfe Pays Tribute To The Cranberries With Mashup Of “Tunnel Lights” & “Zombie

Home News Cristian Garcia November 2nd, 2024 - 10:40 PM

Singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe gave a heartfelt tribute to deceased singer Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries by performing her hit song “Zombie” alongside Wolfe’s original song “Tunnel Lights”. This intimate tribute was performed near the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.

This simple Instagram post released by Chelsea Wolfe yields something more than the sum of its parts. In her unique live performance, Wolfe seamlessly blends her hauntingly atmospheric track “Tunnel Lights” with The Cranberries’ iconic “Zombie.” The show is intense and immersive, with Wolfe’s powerful voice creating a brooding atmosphere that captures the essence of both songs.

As she transitions into “Zombie,” she reinterprets the song’s iconic grunge anthem style through her darker, more gothic lens. Her deep, moody vocals lend a haunting quality to the lyrics, while her band’s heavy, doom-laden sound reinforces the emotional weight of both pieces. The performance builds with intensity, moving from Wolfe’s reflective, ethereal beginning to the raw protest of “Zombie,” creating a poignant juxtaposition that amplifies the resonance of both songs.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete