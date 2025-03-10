Peter Frampton Announces Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Today, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winning guitarist Peter Frampton has released additional shows ahead of the Let’s Do It Again! Tour which is set for this spring. The newly confirmed dates include Bend, Oregon’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Boise, Idaho’s I daho Central Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada’s Pearl Theater and other venues. Tickets are available here.

Upon confirming the tour last month, Frampton briefly said: “I am so thrilled to be able to come out and play again for you, it’s been a spectacular year, looking forward to seeing everyone soon.”

The upcoming performances arrive on the heels of a landmark 2024 for the musician, who, in addition to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, played concerts to rave reviews at venues across the U.S. Frampton’s Never Say Never, Never EVER Say Never and subsequent Positively Thankful tours were unexpected by fans after the legendary musician shared his diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis.

In other news, This month marks the 50th anniversary of Frampton’s classic eponymous album, Frampton. Released on March 29, 1975, Frampton’s fourth record was his breakthrough in America because it hit number 32 on the Billboard chart and sold more than 500,000 copies in less than six months. The album is best known for featuring the studio versions of the timeless anthem “Show Me The Way” and beloved ballad “Baby I Love Your Way,” which would help the singer and guitarist’s solo career go stratospheric on his legendary live album, Frampton Comes Alive, that was released the following year.

Let’s Do It Again! Tour Dates

3/30—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena

4/1—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

4/3—Bethlehem, PA—Wind Creek Event Center

4/5—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

4/7—New Brunswick, NJ—State Theatre New Jersey

4/9—Niagara Falls, ON—OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

4/11—Carmel, IN—The Center for the Performing Arts – The Palladium

4/15—Milwaukee, WI—The Riverside Theater

4/17—Chicago, IL—The Chicago Theatre

4/19—Mount Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

6/13—Seattle, WA—TBA

6/15—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

6/17—Boise, ID—Idaho Central Arena

6/19—Reno, NV—Silver Legacy Resort Casino

6/21—Rohnert Park, CA—Graton Resort & Casino

6/23—Highland, CA—Yaamava’ Theater

6/25—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Federal Theatre

6/27—Albuquerque, NM‚—Isleta Resort & Casino

6/29—Las Vegas, NV—Pearl Theater