Zack de la Rocha and Born X Raised Join Forces to Protest Trump’s Immigration Crackdown in LA With Anti-ICE Merch

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 21st, 2025 - 11:42 AM

Zack de la Rocha, the lead singer of Rage Against the Machine, has teamed up with streetwear brand Born X Raised to create a special clothing line that stands against ICE’s policies. This goes beyond fashion; it’s also a protest against strict immigration rules introduced during Donald Trump’s presidency. According to Stereogum, this collection is meant to challenge these harsh measures and highlight their negative effects on immigrant communities. By combining music, fashion and activism, de la Rocha and Born X Raised want to give affected people a stronger voice and spark change. Their goal is to draw attention to immigrants’ struggles and promote discussions about needing kinder immigration policies.

The limited edition merchandise isn’t just about fashion; it also sends a strong message by mixing style with an important cause. Each item features eye-catching designs and bold messages meant to make people think about controversial immigration practices, which have caused debates due to their effects on people and communities. By using these themes in clothing, the line aims to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges faced by immigrant communities today. The goal is not only to create trendy items but also to use them as a way to comment on social issues and start conversations about urgent matters.

Zack de la Rocha and Born X Raised are using their fame to encourage people to stand up against unfair policies. They show how famous individuals can use their art as a tool for social change, giving marginalized groups a voice and sharing important stories that might not be heard otherwise. By spreading their messages widely, they reach many different people and start conversations that raise awareness and inspire collective action. Their goal is to get more people talking about issues so we can work towards a fairer society for everyone. Through what they do, they prove that art combined with activism can bring real change.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson