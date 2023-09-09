Bad Suns Share Rhythmic New Single “The One I Used To Love”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 9th, 2023 - 4:28 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

Indie-pop band Bad Suns released a new single “The One I Used To Love”. This song was produced by Ben Allen (Matt & Kim, Walk The Moon, Cut Copy).

This is an alt-pop jam that features the band’s beloved airy stratocasters, fast-paced drums, and a signature dynamic interplay. Frontman Christo Bowman shares about this single: “Newly free from the shackles of a long, sordid entanglement with addiction, I surveyed the landscape of my life in that moment, and I let my pen get to work. With this song, I bid farewell to a tragic romance with alcohol, and a new odyssey unfolds.” The song is very melodic and the theme behind the song is between love and heartbreak.

Bad Suns continues to provide us with super catchy songs, if we dance and enjoy ourselves. The Californian band presents a sound inspired by the post punk pioneers of the 90s thanks to their influences they have been able to stand out in alternative rock and have millions of followers. They are now streaming over 2+ million monthly listeners, Bad Suns are prepared to bring their band to greater exposure as a new musical and professional chapter. This band has toured with other artists like The 1975 and Halsey. They have also played festivals like Coachella. The band will be on tour this fall with other artists like the band Camino and Charlotte Sands. Bad Suns promise to achieve many more hits within their pop rock genre.

If you want to read another article about this band click right here from our website