The Hives Cover “Hooked On A Feeling” For Spotify Singles

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

The hit classic “Hooked On A Feeling” took a whole new form with The Hives cover released this past week. For the Spotify Single Series, The Hives made the song their by creating a rock metal feel that the band is widely known for.

“Hooked On A Feeling” topped charts in 1973 but still remains a highly streamed and beloved song. Originally written by Mark James, the song reached its peak success when redone by Blue Swede and Bjorn Skif, a widely regarded Swedish Artist.

Lead singer of The Hives Pelle Almquist said “I think there’s a synergy effect of Swedish music having made it abroad, and you feel like it’s possible. We can’t make it more perfect than the original is, so we went the other way instead: ruined it but made it sound exciting” regarding the new cover.

The Hives cover has a much faster tempo and stronger bass than the original. Having a much more metal and rock feel is an example of The Hives classic trademark grunge they have in many of their songs. Along with lyrical changes, the band has clearly taken a chill fan favorite and revamped it energy and vibe.

For the first time in a decade, The Hives have released a new album titled The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons last year. They will be taking this album and their catalog on tour this summer and fall beginning in June in Madrid and ending in Mexico City in early October.