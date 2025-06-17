Jack White Taps John C. Reilly For New Music Video “Archbishop Harold Holmes”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2025 - 12:09 PM

Today, Jack White has shared a music video for the breakout No Name single, “Archbishop Harold Holmes,” which stars legendary renaissance man John C. Reilly in a ferocious and electric take on the song’s titular impassioned andself-aggrandizing religious figure. Hot on the heels of the release of Reilly’s debut album, What’s Not To Love?, as his critically acclaimed Mister Romantic alter ego, the idea began when John, a longtime friend and fan of White‘s, heard “Archbishop Harold Holmes” for the first time.

Upon hearing the track, Reilly told the artist how much he would love to play Holmes in a music video. White was immediately on board and he handed Reilly and director Gilbert Trejo complete creative freedom to make the vision their own and to surprise him with the result. Filmed at a church in Los Angeles, the video features a who’s-who ensemble cast including Sami Perez of Cherry Glazer, model/face of YSL Beauty, frontwoman of the Paranoyds Staz Lindes, Misha Lindes of Sadgirl, Starcrawler’s Arrow de Wilde and other acts.

Having recently travelled North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Japan with his sold out No Name Tour, White returns to the road this summer for headline festival performances at Portland, ME’s Back Cove Music & Arts Festival on August 3, Louisville, KY’s Bourbon & Beyond on September 13, Chicago, IL’s Riot Fest on September 20 and Brooklyn, NY’s CBGB Festival on September 27.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat