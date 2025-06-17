Deadguy Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “War With Strangers”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 17th, 2025 - 1:17 AM

Deadguy has returned with “War With Strangers,” the latest single from their upcoming LP Near-Death Travel Services and both the track and its new video are a fierce reminder that the New Jersey legends haven’t slowed down as the years pass.

“War With Strangers” hits with the same intensity that made Fixation on a Coworker a landmark release in the ‘90s metalcore scene. The song is sharp, aggressive and refuses to sit still as it is driven by crushing guitars, relentless drumming, and Tim Singer’s unmistakable vocals. But beyond the heaviness, there’s a sense of control, the band’s years apart translating into a sound that’s both brutal and honed.

By looking at the lyrics the song seems to grapple with the isolating chaos of modern life and the emotional violence we inflict on and absorb from those around us. It’s urgent yet somehow also unsettling but in the best possible way.

The official lyric video for “War With Strangers” matches that tension. Although it matches the tension with still shots, it still impacts the viewers. There are images of a crow flying, an animated man falling and fire. Additionally, more important lyrics or words that are shouted are made out to be more bold and large such as the word “red” towards the beginning of the lyric video.

“War With Strangers” proves Deadguy isn’t just revisiting their legacy but they’re expanding it.