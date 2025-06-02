Deadguy Drops Music Video For “Knife Sharpener”

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 2nd, 2025 - 12:00 AM

Metal band Deadguy is returning with their long-awaited sophomore LP that is sure to reel fans right back in. Their upcoming album, Near-Death Travel Services has been 30 years in the making due to the band’s persistence to craft their best album yet. The album will be released on June 27 and will be full of angular riffs, clashing guitars and fractured rhythms. The band has also continued to tease the upcoming album by releasing a third single just a month before its full release.

Their latest single, “Knife Sharpener” has also been accompanied by a unique new music video that perfectly encapsulates the band’s playful spirit. The new music video is entirely animated and turns the band into 8-bit video game characters that look straight out of a 1980’s coin-op cabinet. The video is fun to watch as it turns various Deadguy imagery into cute little 8-bit characters. It also taps right into the nostalgia of the time by incorporating classic video game shooters. The little moments of gameplay are short and sweet, just like the single.

In addition to “Knife Sharpener,” Deadguy has also released two other singles from the album, “New Best Friend” and “Kill Fee”. Near-Death Travel Services is the band’s latest album since they released a remastered and remixed version of their 1995 LP Fixation on a Coworker last year. Prior to this, their last original album was I Know Your Tragedy which was released in 2002. Despite the big break, Deadguy is looking to make a comeback and enter a new era of music. They even consulted their former producer, Steve Evetts, who previously produced Fixation on a Coworker, to make sure their latest album is a pure Deadguy record.