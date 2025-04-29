Deadguy Return & Announce First New Album In 30 Years Near-Death Travel Services For June 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Kill Fee”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2025 - 8:13 PM

After Deadguy pulled a Lazarus, the infamous metalcore pioneers reunited on stage to prove that a few decades of dust could not keep them from tearing into audiences like old times. But there is a big difference between playing the classics for nostalgic fans and risking your legacy with a new album. The band innately understood how heavy and deranged a follow-up would need to be and that is exactly what they bring with their new LP, Near-Death Travel Services, incoming on June 27, through Relapse Records.

Recorded in fits and starts over a matter of months, 11 songs made the cut to be mixed, mastered and aimed indiscriminately at an unsuspecting public under the banner of Near-Death Travel Services. Members, at once skeptical, were finally able to take in the whole thing and had the same opinion after digesting their creation: “We made a fucking Deadguy record.”

From the first enraged scream that ignites first single and album opener “Kill Fee,” this is the kind of merciless chaos that has been gone far too long. The ditty is overflowing with angular riffs, clashing guitars, fractured rhythms and gutter bass that no one does better, but with even more red meat and gristle. Instead of moving away from their sound, the band has dug in deeper by expanding their songs and giving Tim Singer more room to again show why he’s been one of the best vocalists in extreme music since the first Bush administration.

Near-Death Travel Services Tracklist