Deadguy Shares Bold New Single & Video “New Best Friend”

Juliet Paiz May 19th, 2025 - 2:22 AM

Deadguy is back with a bang, releasing their new single and video “New Best Friend” ahead of their upcoming album Near-Death Travel Services, out June 27. This will be their first new album in 30 years through Relapse Records!

The song begins intensely from the start, with rough guitars and pounding drums driving the track forward. Tim Singer’s vocals cut through the noise, delivering lyrics that feel like a dark take on trust and betrayal. It’s classic for their tone, loud, aggressive and full of energy.

The video matches the song perfectly. It mixes live performance footage with strange, almost creepy shots that give you a peek into the chaotic world the band creates. It’s gritty, pulling you right into the madness.

This is the second single from Near-Death Travel Services, Deadguy’s first album since their 1995 release Fixation on a Coworker. The album title is a bit of a joke about being back on the road and playing heavy music even though most bands would have stopped by now. But from what we’re hearing, they’re not slowing down at all, if anything, they sound sharper and heavier than ever.

You can pre-order the album now and check out the “New Best Friend” video on Deadguy’s official channels.