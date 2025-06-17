10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of SOPHIE’s Product Announced For July 2025 Release Featuring Two Previously Unreleased Songs

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2025 - 2:21 PM

According to pitchfork.com, to celebrate mark its 10th anniversary, SOPHIE’s 2015 singles collection, Product, is getting a new deluxe edition. Arriving on vinyl and CD on July 11 and available through streaming services on June 18, through Numbers, the set includes two previously unreleased songs, “Ooh” and “Get Higher,” which was recorded and produced during the same time as Product.

The new edition of Product incorporates the aforementioned bonus tracks, while the vinyl includes track-by-track slide posters of the artwork for each single. “Ooh,” previously called “Make Respect,” which was first performed live by SOPHIE in 2011 at Sónar Festival and the completed version was finished in 2019 and features vocals by X Factor contestant Jaide Green. “Get Higher,” meanwhile, features vocalists Cassie Davis and Sean Mullins and was previously released as an exclusive bonus track on the Japanese CD edition of Product.

SOPHIE, the second and final studio album from the late producer, arrived last year. It included collaborations with Cecile Believe, Doss, Kim Petras, BC Kingdom, Juliana Huxtable and other acts. SOPHIE’s debut album, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, was released in June 2018.

Product Tracklist

Bipp Elle Lemonade Hard MSMSMSM Vyzee L.O.V.E. Unisil Get Higher Ooh Just Like We Never Said Goodbye

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz