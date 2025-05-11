Sophie Ellis-Bextor Announces New Album Perimenopop For September 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Taste”

Home News Lea Tran May 11th, 2025 - 12:49 AM

Sophie Ellis-Bextor shares a new single, “Taste”, a techno dance song, alongside announcing her upcoming album, Perimenopop. “Taste” beat is funky, blending the electronic noise with Ellis-Bextor’s angelic voice. The song is flirty with its lyrics, seducing the listener with Ellis-Bextor’s vocals. Perimenpop is set to be released in September 2025.

Ellis-Bextor said in a press release, “‘With ‘Taste,’ I collaborated with MNEK and Jon Shave to write a playful, flirtatious pop song about chemistry. What can really make you want to be around someone is when their taste, what they like in life, is something you become addicted to. You want to experience all delights with them and share it with them as everything they introduce you to feels just right. All your senses feel alive and awake—like the full flavour of life is realised. Chef’s kiss.”

The drawn-out vocals only add to the seductive vibe her lyrics bring out. “Taste” instrumentals utilize the keyboard and synthesizer to encapsulate the funky dance vibe Ellis-Bextor is known for. The accompanying lyric video is a very bright retro aesthetic that also references some of her past works. Her 2001 hit, “Murder on the Dancefloor”, saw a resurgence of popularity after being featured in the movie Saltburn, allowing it to hit 13 billion streams.

Perimenopop will be Ellis-Bextor’s seventh album, featuring other singles: “Freedom of the Night,” “Relentless Love” and “Vertigo.” The album was made in collaboration with MNEK and Jon Shave and will be available to listen to on September 18. In addition, Ellis-Bextor is also starting her UK tour on May 21 in Dublin. Her album launch show, KOKO, will be in London on September 8.

“Taste” is available to stream on all platforms.

Album Cover for Perimenopop