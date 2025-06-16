U.S. Girls Share Poetic New Single “No Fruit”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2025 - 12:26 PM

Toronto-based producer, film composer and author Meg Remy’s intuitive and adventurous U.S. Girls album, Scratch It, will be out this Friday, June 20 and in anticipation of the record’s arrival, the artist has released one final single and the album’s closing track, “No Fruit.” As a whole, the ditty is a slinky funk diss track, with co-writer and guitarist Dillon Watson’s wah-wah punctuating Remy’s biting and poetic prophecy that could be aimed at a lover or the greater modern world: “If you don’t plant with the moon in mind / You will surely suffer shallow roots / When harvest time comes the picker will find / You got no fruit.”

When an artist follows her instinct, rather than money or trends, she can find inspiration anywhere. When Remy was asked to play a festival in Hot Springs, Arkansas, over one thousand miles away from her Toronto home, it was instinct that led her to enlist guitarist friend Watson to assemble a one-time Nashville-based band for the occasion. The performance went so well that Remy decided to ride that energy right back to where the impromptu band had initially rehearsed, in Music City itself, kickstarting the journey toward Scratch It.