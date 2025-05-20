U.S. Girls Share Adventurous New Single & Video “Like James Said”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2025 - 12:46 PM

Toronto-based producer, film compose, and author Meg Remy anticipates her intuitive and adventurous U.S. Girls album, Scratch It, with the new single entitled “Like James Said.” The song is a ELO-styled nugget of AM gold and nod to James Brown about the healing power of dancing alone.

Remy’s own lyrical response to Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing”, the track showcases her great and characteristically tragicomic phrasing, notably on the exaggerated pause in the line, “I’m the queen of exercising […] pain.” The song was written with Rich Morel, adding to his and Remy’s long string of hits together “Rosebud,” and “4 American Dollars”.

Like James Said” also arrives alongside a single shot dance performance that is directed by and starring comedian Tom Henry. While speaking about the video, Henry says: “When Meg talked to me about making some sort of video about this song that talks about dancing, I had a sudden bolt of inspiration – how about a video about dancing? I don’t know how these ideas come to me.”



The actor adds: “To me, this character has a story, but ultimately, I just think someone trying to do something well, who doesn’t fully have the faculties to do that, is funny and interesting, and possibly sad – the two and a half things I want to be as a comedian. That’s why I got my dancer friend, Gillian, to help put together this dance piece and attempted to perform it as best I could. I hope, above all else, everyone finds it breathtakingly beautiful, and that I win an award.”