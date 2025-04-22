U.S. Girls Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2025 - 1:01 PM

In celebration of impending new music due this year, Meg Remy is taking her project U.S. Girls on the road for a headlining North American tour alongside her band of brand new players featuring Dillon Watson (D. Watusi, Savoy Motel, Jack Name) on guitar, Jack Lawrence (The Dead Weather, The Raconteurs, Loretta Lynn) on bass and Domo Donoho on drums.

The upcoming tour sees the artist visiting North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Illinois and California. Tickets will be on sale Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking HERE.

Originally from Illinois, Remy is established as one of the most acclaimed songwriters and performers to emerge from Toronto’s eclectic underground music scene where she currently lives. As the creative force behind the musical entity U.S. Girls, her celebrated discography spans 15 years from early experimental works released on the Siltbreeze label and includes three Polaris Prize shortlisted albums on 4AD: Half Free (2015,) In A Poem Unlimited (2018) and Heavy Light (2020). All three albums also garnered Juno nominations for Best Alternative Album.

U.S. Girls Tour Dates

6/21 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

6/22 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

6/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

6/25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

6/26 – Somerville, MA – The Rockwell

6/28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

6/29 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

9/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

9/11 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop