U.S. Girls Shares Video of Dancing Tux in New Song “Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)”

According to brooklynvegan.com pop group U.S. Girls‘s upcoming album Bless This Mess comes out this Friday and today, U.S. Girls‘s lead singer Meg Remy has shared the group’s latest single “Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo).”

As a whole, the ditty has a strong and catchy mix of funk, synthpop, and disco music which can cause some listeners to boogie while the music blares from their headphones while the disco theme shakes the background with catchy and funky beats.

Also, the tune is written from the perspective of a tuxedo who is trapped in the closet. On another note,”Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)” displays what kind of a vocalist Remy is because her vocal style blends in well with the pop music.