They Might Be Giants Announce Winter 2024 East Coast Tour Dates

October 8th, 2024

Today, They Might Be Giants has announced they are gearing up to continue The BIG SHOW Tour on the East Coast later this year. Kicking off on December 5 in Philadelphia, the band will be making stops in Washington DC, Brooklyn and Boston. One randomly selected show in each market will include a special celebration of John Henry, guaranteed at the Brooklyn show on December 13. For tickets and more information click here.

They Might Be Giants will take full advantage of their two or three night stands by presenting dramatically different shows. Returning audiences will be treated to an entirely different evening of music, with the band spotlighting a different album each night and keeping the song selection ever-changing.

Expect a spontaneous, sprawling, enthralling musical event unlike any other. They Might Be Giant‘s superlative live band has now expanded to eight, with a three piece horn section including trumpet virtuoso Mark Pender from the Conan show.

The BIG SHOW Tour Dates

12/5 – 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

12/7 – 9 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

12/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

12/14 – 15 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Transfer