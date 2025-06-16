Nation Of Language Announce New Album Dance Called Memory For September 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “I’m Not Ready For The Change”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2025 - 4:00 PM

On September 19, Nation of Language will be releasing Dance Called Memory, which is their fourth album and full-length Sub Pop debut. The 10-track effort was recorded, produced and mixed by returning producer and collaborator Nick Millhiser in New York City and mastered by Heba Kadry in Brooklyn.

Synth-pop, minimal wave, post-punk, goth and new romantic, fans and critics alike have dug deeply into their vintage thesauruses to describe the beguiling work of Nation of Language. And if people cannot precisely define the band, that is the point. Frontman Ian Richard Devaney has become prodigious in expanding what synthesizer-driven music can evoke, such that his output is as much an extrasensory journey as it is an all-too-human destination.

Also, Dance Called Memory features the current breakout radio single “Inept Apollo,” along with highlights ‘Under the Water,” “In Your Head,” “Silhouette” and today’s offering, “I’m Not Ready for the Change” with an official video from director John MacKay. “I’m Not Ready for the Change” is a lovely song thanks to the dynamic instrumentation and vocal performance smacking the background with a bittersweet 80’s pop-rock. As for the music video, each scene shows the band performing the beautiful number.

Nation of Language’s first three albums, Introduction, Presence (2020.) A Way Forward (2021), and Strange Disciple (2023) came as pandemic-era godsends with gorgeous and relatable soundtracks to our collective doldrums.

Dance Called Memory Track List

1. Can’t Face Another One

2. In Another Life

3. Silhouette

4. Now That You’re Gone

5. I’m Not Ready for the Change

6. Can You Reach Me

7. Inept Apollo

8. Under the Water

9. In Your Head

10. Nights of Weight

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman