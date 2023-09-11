Nation Of Language Shares Dynamic New Single “Sightseer”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2023 - 1:26 PM

According to stereogum.com, punk band Nation Of Language will be releasing their sophomore album A Way Forward, along with their new LP Strange Disciple. Also a couple days ago, Nation Of Language covered Aldous Harding’s song“Treasure” live in studio for SiriusXM Radio.

And now, the band have shared their new single “Sightseer” and as a whole, the ditty is lovely Ian Devaney’s voice delivers most of the lyrics which a magical sigh while the elegant bass guitar and keyboard playing fills the atmosphere with lovely sound.