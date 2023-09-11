Nation Of Language Shares Dynamic New Single “Sightseer”

According to stereogum.com, punk band Nation Of Language will be releasing their sophomore album A Way Forward, along with their new LP Strange Disciple. Also a couple days ago, Nation Of Language covered Aldous Harding’s song“Treasure” live in studio for SiriusXM Radio.
And now, the band have shared their new single “Sightseer” and as a whole, the ditty is lovely Ian Devaney’s voice delivers most of the lyrics which a magical sigh while the elegant bass guitar and keyboard playing fills the atmosphere with lovely sound.
Nation of Languages upcoming LP Strange Disciple is be released on September 15 by PIAS.