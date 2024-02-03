Beach Fossils Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates With Nation Of Language

Beach Fossils has announced a Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates with the Nation Of Language. Who knows? They may be in your backyard; tour sites are listed below.
Beach Fossils is an American indie rock band formed in 2009 in Brooklyn, New York. The band consists of Dustin Payseur, Tommy Davidson, Jack Doyle Smith, and Anton Hochheim. Their music installments is often described as dreamy, surf-inspired indie rock with jangly guitar riffs and introspective lyrics. Some of their most popular music includes “This Year,” “Down the Line,” and “Sugar.” Their debut album, “Beach Fossils,” was released in 2010, followed by “Clash the Truth” in 2013. Their third album, “Somersault,” was released in 2017, and their most recent album, “Let’s Do It Again,” was released in 2021. They have gained quite a following in the indie music scene.
Nation of Language is a post-punk revival band from Brooklyn, New York. The band consists of Ian Devaney (vocals, guitar, synthesizer), Aidan Noell (synthesizer, vocals), and Michael Sue-Poi (bass guitar). The band has been active since 2016. They have released two full-length albums called “Introduction, Presence” (2019) and “A Way Forward” (2020). Their music is often characterized by driving rhythms, atmospheric synths, and Devaney’s soaring vocals.
According to Brooklyn Vegan, “Beach Fossils and Nation of Language are teaming up for a spring tour that currently takes flight on April 1 in Cleveland and includes stops in Chicago, New Orleans, Orlando, Tulsa, Louisville, Indianapolis, Asheville, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 AM local time.”
Nation of Language – 2024 Tour Dates
Mar 02 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY – SOLD OUT
Mar 03 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY – SOLD OUT
Mar 04 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY – SOLD OUT
May 30 – Royale, Boston, MA
May 31 – Field Day, Northampton, MA
Aug 23 – All Points East, London, UK
Aug 31 – MEO Kalorama, Lisbon, PT
Beach Fossils – 2024 Tour Dates
FEB 12, 2024 – CHALK – Brighton, UK
FEB 13, 2024 – Electric Ballroom – Camden, UK
FEB 15, 2024 – The Fleece – Bristol, UK
FEB 16, 2024 – New Century Hall – Manchester, UK
FEB 17, 2024 – Brudenell Social Club – Leeds, UK
FEB 19, 2024 – Button Factory – Dublin, Ireland
FEB 21, 2024 – St. Luke’s & The Winged Ox – Glasgow, UK
FEB 22, 2024 – The Castle & Falcon – Birmingham, UK
FEB 23, 2024 – Ville de Genève – Geneva, Switzerland
FEB 24, 2024 – Le Trabendo – Paris, France
FEB 25, 2024 – Le Grand Mix – Tourcoing, France
FEB 27, 2024 – Knust – Hamburg, Germany
FEB 28, 2024 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark
MAR 1, 2024 – Festsaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, Germany
MAR 2, 2024 – Gebäude 9 – Cologne, Germany
MAR 3, 2024 – Le Grand Salon – Beersel, Belgium
MAR 5, 2024 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands
APR 1, 2024 – House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 2, 2024 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 4, 2024 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 5, 2024 – Deluxe at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 6, 2024 – Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 7, 2024 – House of Blues Chicago – Chicago, IL (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 9, 2024 – The Pageant – St Louis, MO (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 10, 2024 – Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 11, 2024 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 12, 2024 – TempleLive – Fort Smith, AR (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 14, 2024 – House of Blues New Orleans – New Orleans, LA (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 15, 2024 – Iron City Bham – Birmingham, AL (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 17, 2024 – House of Blues Orlando – Lake Buena Vista, FL (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 18, 2024 – Revolution Live – Fort Lauderdale, FL (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 19, 2024 – The Orpheum – Tampa, FL (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 21, 2024 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 22, 2024 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 23, 2024 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 25, 2024 – The Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 26, 2024 – XL Live – Harrisburg, PA (w/ Nation of Language)
APR 27, 2024 – Wall Street Theater – Norwalk, CT (w/ Nation of Language)
MAY 11, 2024 – Utah State Fairpark – Salt Lake City, UT (Kilby Block Party)
JUN 9, 2024 – Flushing Meadows Park – Queens, NY (Governors Ball)