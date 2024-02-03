Beach Fossils Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates With Nation Of Language

Home News Nyah Hamilton February 3rd, 2024 - 5:12 PM

Beach Fossils has announced a Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates with the Nation Of Language. Who knows? They may be in your backyard; tour sites are listed below.

Beach Fossils is an American indie rock band formed in 2009 in Brooklyn, New York. The band consists of Dustin Payseur, Tommy Davidson, Jack Doyle Smith, and Anton Hochheim. Their music installments is often described as dreamy, surf-inspired indie rock with jangly guitar riffs and introspective lyrics. Some of their most popular music includes “This Year,” “Down the Line,” and “Sugar.” Their debut album, “Beach Fossils,” was released in 2010, followed by “Clash the Truth” in 2013. Their third album, “Somersault,” was released in 2017, and their most recent album, “Let’s Do It Again,” was released in 2021. They have gained quite a following in the indie music scene.

Nation of Language is a post-punk revival band from Brooklyn, New York. The band consists of Ian Devaney (vocals, guitar, synthesizer), Aidan Noell (synthesizer, vocals), and Michael Sue-Poi (bass guitar). The band has been active since 2016. They have released two full-length albums called “Introduction, Presence” (2019) and “A Way Forward” (2020). Their music is often characterized by driving rhythms, atmospheric synths, and Devaney’s soaring vocals.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “Beach Fossils and Nation of Language are teaming up for a spring tour that currently takes flight on April 1 in Cleveland and includes stops in Chicago, New Orleans, Orlando, Tulsa, Louisville, Indianapolis, Asheville, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 AM local time.”

Nation of Language – 2024 Tour Dates

Mar 02 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY – SOLD OUT

Mar 03 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY – SOLD OUT

Mar 04 – Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY – SOLD OUT

Apr 01 – House of Blues, Cleveland, OH (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 02 – Bogart’s, Cincinnati, OH (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 04 – Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, KY (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 05 – The Deluxe at Old National Centre, Indianapolis IN (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 06 – Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 07 – House of Blues, Chicago, IL (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 09 – The Pageant, St Louis, MO (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 10 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 11 – Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 12 – Temple Live, Fort Smith, AR (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 14 – House of Blues, New Orleans, LA (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 15 – Iron City, Birmingham, AL (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 17 – House of Blues, Orlando, FL (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 18 – Revolution Live, Ft Lauderdale, FL (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 19 – The Orpheum, Tampa, FL (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 21 – Charleston Music Hall, Charleston, SC (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 22 – The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 23 – The Underground, Charlotte, NC (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 25 – Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 26 – Harrisburg University at XL Live, Harrisburg, PA (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 27 – Wall Street Theater, Norwalk, CT (w/ Beach Fossils)

May 30 – Royale, Boston, MA

May 31 – Field Day, Northampton, MA

Aug 23 – All Points East, London, UK

Aug 31 – MEO Kalorama, Lisbon, PT