Cults Share Cover Of Phoenix’s “Bourgeois”, Nation Of Language Share Cover Of Broken Social Scene’s “Stars And Sons”

Lauren Floyd February 28th, 2022 - 4:54 PM

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, Under the Radar magazine will release their Covers of Covers compilation this Friday March 4 via American Laundromat Records, but in anticipation for the drop they’ve released two new cover tracks: Phoenix’s “Burgeouis” by Cults and Broken Social Scene’s “Stars and Sons” by Nation Of Language.

Cults’ “Bourgeois” gives a submerged underwater feeling, with soft notes that contribute to the overall mellow tone of the cover track. LPF effects complete a sublime, California care-free sound. The “sha la la la la’s” are familiar as a trait of both the original and cover. Phoenix’s clear vocals contrast the blurred vocals of the Cults cover. Broken Social Scene’s “Stars and Sons” original stands in the light of country rock while its cover by Nation Of Language presents its 80’s rock alternative.

The Covers of Covers compilation features some of Under the Radar’s favorite musicians covering artists that once were the cover of their magazine issues over the last 20 years, including the magazine’s first cover star, Grandaddy covering Metric’s “Blindness,” according to mxdwn.

Both covers bring surreal and interesting qualities to their own respective tracks. Fans can enjoy more tracks March 4.