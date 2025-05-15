Nation of Language Releases New Single “Inept Apollo” With Music Video

Home News Leila DeJoui May 15th, 2025 - 7:08 PM

On May 15, 2025, pop band Nation of Language released a new single, titled, “Inept Apollo.” The song starts off with noticeable synths which sound sort of out of this world, like in space. The lead singer for the band, Richard Devany, shares what the song means to him. “Work is a respite from pain. Whether it’s a paying job or just the thing you pour yourself into, having a direction to move in, finding a flow state, it can move focus away from the heaviness of the heart,” said Devany. “So after life’s losses, in moments of despair, we resolve time and time again to dive headfirst into the work as best we can. But the artistic process also tends to be when imposter syndrome rears its ugly head – when I find my inner monologue spiraling: ‘this is the best coping mechanism I have at my disposal and I’m not even qualified to be doing it.”

Listen to and watch “Inept Apollo.”

Their new song was released with a new music video, directed by John MacKay. Throughout the video, the camera is consistently sliding from left to right through multiple different scenes. In the beginning of the video, the camera turns on in an empty studio, which then slides over to a room of the band playing their song. The next room the camera slides to is the producer listening to the song that is being sung. Then, the next room is someone being photographed with cloth around them as if they were like a Greek Goddess. The camera keeps sliding to the right until it goes to a TV, and then slides through different footage. After the TV, the camera slides from right to left, however, this time the rooms are upside down. The video ends with the band singing their song in the same room, upside down.