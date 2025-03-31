Billy Corgan And The Machines Of God Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2025 - 12:22 PM

Today, Billy Corgan, the frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins, has announced a tour called A Return To Zero, which will be launching on June 7 and it will feature Corgan and his band embarking on previously-confirmed festival shows. The tour will reintroduce a four-piece and two set guitar lineup with music from The Smashing Pumpkins’s iconic albums.

In addition to Corgan, The Machines of God will feature recently recruited Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Kiki Wong, drummer Jake Hayden and bassist Kid Tigrrr (Jenna Fournier.) Tickets for the upcoming tour will be available through an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, April 1, at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 3, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Following the presale, the general sale will begin on Friday, April 4, at 10:00 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Along with this touring announcement, The Smashing Pumpkins have revealed the details of the long-awaited and reconstituted release of the 2000 concept albums, Machina/The Machines of God and its companion Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music, which have been extensively remixed and remastered. Corgan’s Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in Highland Park, IL will exclusively offer this expansive 80-song box set that features a 48-track MACHINA plus an additional 32 bonus tracks of demos, outtakes, and live performances.

A Return To Zero Tour Dates

6/07 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

6/9 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

6/11 – Muskoka, ON – Kee to Bala

6/12 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

6/13 – Montreal QC – Beanfield Theatre

6/15 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

6/16 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

6/17 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

6/19 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

6/20 – Joliet, IL – Taste of Joliet

6/21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection

6/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

6/25 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

6/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

6/27 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

6/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried