Coheed And Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez Surprise Releases New Cover Album Featuring Songs By The Cure, Smashing Pumpkins, The Smiths & More

Photo credit is Boston Lynn Schulz

Coheed And Cambria have released a new cover album based on their vocalist, primary songwriter and lead guitarist Claudio Sanchez, Claudio Covers. The cover features eight songs that were interpreted by Sanchez. One of the songs was released earlier this month via youtube, “Just Like Heaven” originally by The Cure. This reinvention of the song had fans anticipating the release of this cover album. This song is not the only cover that has been released, “Under the Milky Way” by The Church, “Your Love” by The Outfield and “Stumbleine” by Smashing Pumpkins have all been released throughout the years. The two new covers are “There is a Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths and “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift. “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift has a new video that has been released alongside it.

When asked about “Welcome to New York,” Sanchez said, “My decision to include “Welcome To New York” in this collection is two-sided. First, in 2014, my son was born in a Brooklyn Hospital (Welcome To NY, Atlas!)… and when he became aware of this Swifty classic we listened to it even more so than when it was initially released, and if you know my wife, that’s a lot. The other side of my choice is…I love NY. When so many fled the city with uncertainty, my family made the decision to plant deeper roots here. There’s no place in the world like it and no place I’d rather spend my downtime. It’s a place that deserves all its tributes and songs. Maybe one day I’ll have one in me… until then, this will have to do.”

Claudio Covers comes after the announcement of Coheed and Cambria’s tenth studio album, The Father Make Believe, which is set to release March 14th, 2025. The release of Claudio Covers has fans excitedly waiting to see what The Father Make Believe has in store. You can listen to Claudio Covers here.

Claudio Covers:

Just Like Heaven (The Cure) Welcome to New York (Taylor Swift) Your Love (The Outfield) Pompeii (Bastille) Under the Milky Way (The Church) Stumbleine (Smashing Pumpkins) Sister Christian (Night Ranger) There is a Light That Never Goes Out (The Smiths)





