Tyler Childers Announces New Album Snipe Hunter For July 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Nose On The Grindstone”

Cait Stoddard June 12th, 2025 - 5:34 PM

Tyler Childers will release his highly anticipated new album, Snipe Hunter, on July 25 through Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records. Childers further establishes himself as “one of country music’s most compelling and unpredictable artists” (Associated Press,) as he puts forth a thirteen-track collection that showcases the signature artistry he has cultivated throughout his esteemed career, while continuing to push his own creative boundaries.

Also, Childers‘s longtime fans will no doubt note and appreciate the inclusion of fan-favorite, “Nose on the Grindstone,” which is officially out now for the first time after years of being played on the road. The music video is stunning because each scene allows the viewers to watch the artist perform this elegant ditty inside a beautiful landscape.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz