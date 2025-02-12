Fairwell Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam & More

Home News Michael Ferrara February 12th, 2025 - 8:05 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The two icons Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Chidlers are set to headline the third edition of FairWell Festival, with many more to accompany in Redmond Oregon. The tour will take place July 18-19, 2025 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and is definitely set to be a party of the century. The summer star studded tour features over 30 well known artists ranging from all different artists, but brings home the country love feeling that will lasso fans right into the action. Tickets go on sale Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 10 A.M. PT. Make sure to get your significant other the gift of a lifetime this weekend.

Sturgill Simpson is a genre-defying country artist known for blending outlaw country, rock, and psychedelic influences. Revered for his raw storytelling and sonic experimentation, he’s reshaped modern country music. At the FairWell Festival this summer, he’ll bring his signature grit, authenticity, and electrifying stage presence, making for an unforgettable performance.

While there’s probably no need for introduction, Tyler Childers is a powerhouse in modern country and Appalachian folk, known for his soul-stirring lyrics and heartfelt delivery. His music bridges tradition and innovation, resonating deeply with fans. At the FairWell Festival this summer, he’ll bring raw emotion, gripping storytelling, and an electrifying performance that embodies true country spirit.

The other accompanying artists such as Sierra Ferrell, Dwight Yoakam, Koe Wetzel, Cody Jinks, Flatland Cavalry, Ludacris, Tanya Tucker, Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, Charles Wesley Godwin definitely should not go unrecognized. They are for sure to be looked forward to as making the festival a well rounded experience for all attendees.