Twenty One Pilots Announce New Album Breach For September 2025 Release

Isabella Bergamini May 25th, 2025 - 12:15 AM

Twenty One Pilots is adding to and perhaps saying goodbye to singer Tyler Joseph’s character, Blurryface in their latest album, Breach. On May 21, the duo announced that Breach will be released in September of 2025. Recently, the band has shared the official artwork for Breach in an Instagram post captioned, “Hello Clancy, hello Blurryface. Let’s finish this.” This caption has led many fans to speculate that the upcoming album will serve as a final send off for the character of Blurryface who has stood in as a symbol for Joseph’s depression and insecurities. According to Folio Weekly, Blurryface has become known for the black paint on Joseph’s neck and hands which has been noticed in multiple music videos. Additionally, the band has announced that the first single from the album, “The Contract” will be released on June 12.

This comes after the band celebrated the 10th anniversary of Blurryface which was released on May 17, 2015. The duo seemingly teased a continuation of the character in the post’s caption, saying, “We’ll see what’s next.” According to NME, Blurryface was named as the biggest-selling rock album of the decade and the LP became the first album to achieve RIAA Gold or Platinum certification for every track. Blurryface remains as one of the most-streamed albums in the world with over 15 billion listens.

Most recently, Twenty One Pilots finished their Clancy world tour with their last two shows at The O2 in London. The tour started on August 15, 2024 at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO and drummed up great success for the band. The album, Clancy also peaked at Number Two on the charts in the UK.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi