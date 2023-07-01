Between the Buried and Me’s Dustie Waring’s Lawyer Discredits Sexual Assault Allegations in New Statement

Home News Zach Monteiro July 1st, 2023 - 3:03 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

Last month, North Carolina-based rock band Between the Buried and Me had removed their guitarist Dustie Waring following accusations of sexual assault made by an anonymous woman. Recently , Waring’s lawyer had come forward to refute the allegations in a new statement.

Originally, Between the Buried and Me had made the announcement that Waring would not be going on the “Parallax 2” tour with them without citing any reason. According to BrooklynVegan, Waring had made a statement regarding his absence saying “I have recently been made aware of allegations from 5 years ago which were posted this weekend on Reddit. I do not condone non-consensual sex and have never acted with consent in any part of my private life or maliciously taken advantage of anyone.”

Recently, Waring’s lawyer, Chad Diamond Esq., has come out with his own public statement regarding his client, discrediting any wrongdoing on his behalf. In the statement, Diamond writes “We write on behalf of our client Dustie Waring to deny in the strongest terms the malicious and false accusations that have recently surfaced against him in an anonymous post on a Reddit page… She (the anonymous woman) has manipulated and posted several screenshots of Instagram messages between Mr. Waring and herself, reducing seven months of messages to just four screenshots and leaving out other messages that do not support her allegations in a vicious attempt to destroy Mr. Waring’s character…”

Diamond’s full statement can be found on Loudwire’s article, but he end’s the statement threatening legal action against those who would go against his client.