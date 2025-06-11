Billie Eilish Covers The Only Exception by Paramore at Paris Show

Home News Michelle Grisales June 11th, 2025 - 6:25 PM

During Billie Eilish’s sold-out performance at the Accor Arena in Paris on June 10th, she sang a moving cover of Paramore’s hit “The Only Exception.” The surprise performance came midway through her 25-song setlist and gave fans a heartfelt moment during her high-energy show.

While seated in a circle with her band, Eilish delivered a stripped-down version of the track from Paramore’s 2009 album Brand New Eyes. NME shared that the acoustic performance echoed through the arena and it quickly became a sea of voices as the crowd joined in to sing the chorus.

Eilish received a quick response from Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, who shared a clip of the rendition on Instagram Stories and wrote, “@billieeilish i love you sweet baby b – yall did this so beautifully.”

This isn’t the first time Eilish has paid tribute to Paramore. Back in 2022, she invited Williams onstage during her Coachella headlining set to perform both “Misery Business” and her own hit “Happier Than Ever.” That same year, she revealed “All I Wanted” as her all-time favorite Paramore song.

In 2023, the experience came full circle when Paramore welcomed Eilish to join them onstage in Los Angeles to perform “All I Wanted.”

Aside from the tribute to Paramore, during her Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour, Eilish has performed Radiohead’s “Creep” in Amsterdam.

Eilish’s European leg of the tour continues until July 7, when she kicks off a UK run starting in Glasgow. The 83-date tour wraps up later this year after multiple shows in London, Manchester and Dublin.