Billie Eilish Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2025 - 12:49 PM

With her sold-out 2024/2025 HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR currently underway, Billie Eilish has announced 23 additional arena dates in Japan and the U.S. for this year. Produced by Live Nation, the newly added shows include two nights at Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena on August 16 and 17, followed by a second U.S. leg this fall with stops in Miami, Orlando, Raleigh, New Orleans, Austin and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

For the upcoming tour, Eilish is using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this work, tickets will be non-transferable and the tour may cancel tickets posted elsewhere for more than face value. In New York, where resale cannot legally be restricted, tickets will be transferable. Fans can still buy and sell their tickets at the original price paid on Ticketmaster.

The artist‘s critically acclaimed third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, was released on May 17, 2024 through Darkroom/Interscope Records, where it continues to shatter the ceiling for artists in 2025. Eilish’s nominated smash hit “BIRDS OF A FEATHER“ is now the most streamed song on Spotify by a female in the last decade by surpassing 2.5 billion streams, making it the fastest song in history to achieve this. It is also the longest charting solo song by a female artist in Billboard Pop Airplay chart history.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Tour Dates

8/16 – 27 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

10/9 – 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10/14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

10/16 – 17 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

10/19 – 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10/25 – 26 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

11/7 – 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

11/10 – 11 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

11/13 – 14 Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

11/18 – 19 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

11/ 22 – 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center