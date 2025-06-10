The Swell Season Shares Moody New Single & Video “Great Weight”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2025 - 12:29 PM

Today, The Swell Season has released their evocative, moody and rhythmic new single, “Great Weight,” which is the fourth single from their new album Forward. As for the song, which is out now alongside a video filmed by Irglova and Sturla Mio Thorisson, Glen Hansard explains: “This song is about throwing off the weight and burdens of unnecessary struggle. It’s a take stock moment.”

The artist adds: “A kind of report from the centre of a clearing storm. It’s violent but one knows it’s gonna leave one at a new beginning. Any way the wind blows. I shall roam. Every direction is suddenly available.” “Great Weight” follows the pre-release singles “Factory Street Bells,” “Stuck In Reverse” and “People We Used To Be.” Produced by Thorisson and recorded at his and Irglova’s Masterkey Studios in Iceland, Forward is now available for pre-order.

As for the album, here is space to move around in these songs and enough air to let the listener settle in and appreciate the loveliness and above all, a measured, harmonious balance. Where Hansard’s tendency is to keep things rough and raw, stripped-down and grainy, Irglová’s songs move more into the lush, polished, cinematic world that sees the duo challenging themselves to find each song’s meeting-point, while always staying true to each other’s intentions.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister