The Swell Season Share Soaring New Single “People We Used To Be”

The beloved duo of The Swell Season has returned with the sharing of their new single “People We Used To Be” to begin the highlights of what is come from the band this year. The new chapter the band plans to paint starts with the release of the new song dropped today, as well as an end of spring and leading up to summer tour. This is the first time The Swell Season has released music since 2023 and it surely was worth the extensive wait. Listen to the new single and watch music video alongside it below.

The Swell Season is a folk duo consisting of Irish musician Glen Hansard and Czech singer and pianist Markéta Irglová. The duo gained international recognition after starring in the 2007 film Once, which featured their heartfelt songwriting and intimate harmonies. Their song Falling Slowly won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, launching them into global fame. The Swell Season released two studio albums, blending indie-folk and heartfelt storytelling. Though they pursued individual projects, they periodically reunite for special performances, continuing to captivate audiences with their raw emotion and musical chemistry, leaving a lasting impact on folk and indie music.

“People We Used to Be,” released in March 2025, standpoints The Swell Season’s return with their first new song. The track dives into themes of nostalgia and resilience, reflecting on past selves and the evolution of relationships. The accompanying music video, filmed in Prague, pays homage to the duo’s origins in the 2007 film Once, symbolizing their artistic journey and enduring partnership.