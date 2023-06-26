The Swell Season Releases First Song In 13 Years “The Answer is Yes”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2023 - 3:58 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Swell Season will be celebrating the 15 anniversary of their Oscar-winning film Once while on tour this Summer and ahead of that, the duo have just shared their first song in 13 years called “The Answer is Yes.”

As a whole, the instrumentation on “The Answer is Yes” is elegant because the guitar and piano playing captures the romantic feeling of wanting to be with someone you love and the the vocal performances are bittersweet because the harmonic vocal tones contributes to the romantic musical vibe.

In the following statement Markéta Irglová discusses the creative process behind “The Answer is Yes.”

“Glen and I had been talking about releasing new music prior to our upcoming US tour. I wanted to write a beautiful duet for us to sing together each night. Something that felt right for the time and place; deeply personal and yet widely universal. Something that summarized our journey through the past 20 years, paying tribute to all that once was and celebrating all that now is.”